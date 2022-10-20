Mumbai: 2nd monkey spotted on railway premises in 3 days

A monkey was spotted a Chembur railway station on Wednesday, two days after passengers spotted one at Chunabhatti station. While railway officials said no such incident was reported, eyewitnesses said a few passengers were feeding the animal while others stayed away due to fear. Commuters alleged a monkey was also spotted at King's Circle last month. Rail authorities meanwhile, advised passengers to refrain from encouraging or feeding them.
