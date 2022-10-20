e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 2nd monkey spotted on railway premises in 3 days

Mumbai: 2nd monkey spotted on railway premises in 3 days

Rail authorities meanwhile, advised passengers to refrain from encouraging or feeding them.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 12:16 AM IST
article-image
Monkeys | File Photo by ANI
Follow us on

A monkey was spotted a Chembur railway station on Wednesday, two days after passengers spotted one at Chunabhatti station. While railway officials said no such incident was reported, eyewitnesses said a few passengers were feeding the animal while others stayed away due to fear. Commuters alleged a monkey was also spotted at King's Circle last month. Rail authorities meanwhile, advised passengers to refrain from encouraging or feeding them.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Uddhav-faction holds morcha against alleged police atrocities against Sena leaders
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Thane youth held captive in Thailand: Parents write letter to PM and Maha CM for his release

Thane youth held captive in Thailand: Parents write letter to PM and Maha CM for his release

Mumbai: 263 taxi drivers fined for overcharging, refusal to ply

Mumbai: 263 taxi drivers fined for overcharging, refusal to ply

Mumbai: 2nd monkey spotted on railway premises in 3 days

Mumbai: 2nd monkey spotted on railway premises in 3 days

Mumbai: Ahead of the BMC polls, repair and beautification work in 24 wards

Mumbai: Ahead of the BMC polls, repair and beautification work in 24 wards

2 held for railway diesel theft in Mumbai, 700 litres of diesel recovered from the duo

2 held for railway diesel theft in Mumbai, 700 litres of diesel recovered from the duo