Navi Mumbai: Uddhav-faction holds morcha against alleged police atrocities against Sena leaders

Shiv Sena workers at the Morcha held in Belapur | FPJ

Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena took out a morcha [rally] on October 19, Wednesday, in Belapur area of Navi Mumbai protesting against alleged police atrocities against the party leaders.

Ex-corporator MK Madhvi was externed from Thane district in the second week of October.

According to police, Madhvi has been booked for 18 serious offences since 1987, including during externment proceedings in which he has committed two more crimes.

However, Madhvi alleged that there was pressure from the Shinde camp to leave the Thackeray faction and joined the Shinde camp. While talking to the media, Vivek Pansare, DCP zone 1 refuted the allegation.

Pansare informed that around 250 police personnel, 25 officials and other arrangements have been made for the morcha for which the police have not given permission.

The city unit of Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray claimed that more than 10,000 Shiv Sainiks will join the morcha and submit letters to the police commissioner regarding the atrocities. Recently, the security of Thane MP Rajan Vichare was also decreased which did not go well with the party.

Sushma Andhare's concerns over security

Another Shiv Sena leader, Sushma Andhare had also expressed concerns over security, especially that of her five-year-old daughter in her speech during their Mahaprabodhan rally in Navi Mumbai.

She had said that if police doesn't provide her security cover, she will ask party chief for personal security and added that police had visited her residence warning of the threat.