Navi Mumbai: Uddhav-faction Sena leader Sushma Andhare expresses worry over daughter's safety |

Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare has claimed that she is receiving inputs of probable danger to her life, stated reports. She expressed worry over safety of her 5-year-old daughter.

The Uddhav-faction leader made the claims during a rally held in the city on October 14, reported Hindustan Times. The event was reportedly held at a packed Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi, the report stated.

She was quoted saying that she has been asked not to go out and that there are threats of attack.

Andhare also said that when she was Pune university, many personnel from different police stations came for her protection and she also said there's a possibility of cases being filed against her.

While elaborating further, she said that two constables visited her residence asking her to be safe and that she has asked for protection--if not police, then private security. She was quoted saying that she is not scared but having a child made difference.

The Sena leader who hit the headlines for her blazing sppech at Dussehra rally recently, added that she has given her child to be adopted by the party and that Shiv Sainiks will take care of her and Uddhav Thackeray will be family head.

In her really, she again took a dig at Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis. Speaking about Shinde, Andhare said that she feels sad for "her brother" because he is an intellectual but he is not allowed to speak or is interrupted by Fadnavis. She also alleged that he is being "tutored" by Minister Girish Mahajan in her speech.