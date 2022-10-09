Who is Sushma Andhare? The Uddhav-faction Shiv Sena leader who gave a thundering speech at Dussehra rally

e-Paper Get App
The internet is pleased by her oratory skills that were displayed on October 5. Since then, netizens are trending "Sushma Andhare" for her political address.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 09, 2022, 12:55 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: On Wednesday, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, and CM Eknath Shinde had organized two different Dussehra celebration events. In these festive gatherings, the leaders took to stage criticizing one another and their works. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare came to the notice of people for her impactful speech from the Dussehra mela at Shivaji park, Dadar. The Shinde camp had held their held at BKC.

Sushma Andhare began her speech by remembering Balasaheb Thackeray, Raje Shivchatrapati, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Annabhau Sathe among other change makers. Later, revealing that Shiv Sena is the first ever political party she has been associated, she said, "This is my first speech towards the public, and also my initial political address."

Her speech ran for about 15-20 minutes. To jump into her words at the Dussehra rally, watch the video from 41:50 to 57:19 minutes.

She being a neo-Buddhist, suggested that some questioned her entry into the party which is woven by Hindutva ideology. While speaking about Hindutva philosophy, she slammed people spreading hatred and differences. While addressing the huge gathering at Shivaji park, she slammed such people by asking them to point out any literature from the holy scriptures which claims "to be a true Hindu, one must spread hatred towards other religious."

Sushma Andhare's speech was "Gold"

Owing to her thundering speech, Sushma Andhare kept trending on social media until Sunday as netizens called her "GOLD." They praised her oratory skills displayed via her speech at the Dussehra stage. Check some reactions:

