Mumbai Guide: Famous Spots For Independence Day Celebration & Flag Hoisting Spots In City

By: Manasi Kamble | August 14, 2025
Gateway of India: A major landmark, the Gateway of India is a popular spot for flag hoisting and cultural events on Independence Day.
Marine Drive: The 'Queen's Necklace' offers a scenic backdrop for celebrating with patriotic fervour.
Shivaji Park: This historic park is known for its significant Independence Day celebrations, including the state-level parade.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST): The CST station, with its gothic architecture, is beautifully illuminated and a great place to soak in the festive atmosphere.
Mantralaya: As the state's administrative building, Mantralaya is often the site of official flag hoisting ceremonies.
Nehru Centre: For a more artistic and cultural interpretation of Independence Day, Nehru Centre offers various programs and events.
Hanging Gardens: This tranquil park is a great place for families to celebrate with sweets, flag waving, and a peaceful ambiance.
Deven Jadav/Mumbai City
