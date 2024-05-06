Mumbai: 'Constable Vishal Pawar Was An Alcoholic, Sold His Ring To Buy Drinks At Matunga Bar,' Says Report

Constable Vishal Pawar |

Mumbai: Constable Vishal Pawar of the Mumbai Police recently passed away under suspicious circumstances, initially attributed to a robbery and poisoning by unknown assailants. However, a deeper investigation by the police revealed a different narrative.

According to a report in the Indian Express, Pawar, described as an alcoholic by his colleagues and with a history of excessive drinking, frequently visiting bars in Dadar, Thane and Matunga. On April 28, he resorted to selling his ring for alcohol when he ran out of money at a bar in Matunga. His habit of heavy drinking likely led to multiple organ failures, resulting in his demise, suspects the police.

CCTV Footage Brings Forward Truth

Contrary to his fabricated robbery tale, CCTV footage and witness statements placed Pawar at various bars and railway stations on the night of April 27 and the morning of April 28. Instead of being robbed, he spent the night at Parel railway station after drinking at a bar in Dadar. Later he had a few drinks with his nephew in a bar in Thane. All of these moments further debunked his cooked-up story.

His deteriorating health, marked by jaundice and kidney issues, likely prompted him to devise the robbery narrative to shield his family from disgrace and secure compensatory benefits. However, his plan unravelled as police unearthed inconsistencies and falsehoods.

Pawar's strained relationship with his wife adds another layer of complexity to the case, although the exact reasons remain unclear. The police intend to interrogate his wife for further insights on their relationship.

Organ Failure Probably Led To Constable Vishal Pawar's Death

Admitted to Thane Civil Hospital on April 29, Pawar's condition worsened, leading to his demise on May 1. Despite his initial claims of being injected with a poisonous substance by robbers, medical findings point to alcohol-induced organ failure as the probable cause of death.

The investigation, led by DCP Manoj Patil under the guidance of GRP Commissioner Ravindra Shisve, involved deep scrutiny of CCTV footage and financial records. ACP Sunil Gaonkar and senior inspector Anil Kadam led the inquiry, ultimately exposing Pawar's fabricated account.