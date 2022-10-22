Mumbai: 40 BMC students studying nature in 6-week-long international 'Climate Action Project'

Mumbai: To research on different environmental topics while also exploring the causes and effects of climate change, 40 students from classes six and seven of the Mumbai Public School of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Bhavani Shankar Road (CBSE board) in Dadar West have successfully enrolled in the 'Climate Action Project', an international 6-week-long initiative.

The Dadar-based school is one of three schools under BMC that are officially participating in the event this year.

The ‘educator’ of this project, Deepak Vekhande, who is also a teacher in the said BMC school said that students have changed and have developed thinking and point of view. He said, “Our school wanted to enroll in the project last year, but I missed the opportunity. This year, we got in! What can I say? Students have changed so much in the course of four weeks. They question everything, they are curious about the slightest change, and they want to know everything that’s under the sky! As a teacher, this is the peak of my happiness. "

This project is supported by world leaders

This project is supported by HH Dalai Lama, Queen Elizabeth II, Dr. Jane Goodall, world leaders, and Ministries of Education across 16 countries, and is supported by the World Wide Fund for Nature, Inc.

The focus of the project is obviously climate change, but the students are mainly concentrating on “climate change in their surroundings, next to them,” shared Vekhande. He continued, “They are now observing their city, Mumbai. Why is it unusually raining? Why is there flooding and waterlogging? Why are some days so hot while the nights are so cold? They are seeing everything around, and questioning it. "

Discussing climate with students of 148 countries

Through the six-week project, the students try to find answers on their own by interacting and attending webinars with children from other countries. During the third week of the project, students across 148 countries shared findings during virtual interaction. This school was one of them. They also interacted with Vietnam-based school students on the same topic, where they shared causes, effects, and possible solutions to combat climate change.

Students also presented their findings on the major effects of climate change at the local level. It included the extinction of species, human predation, loss of habitat, rising temperatures; no greenery, frequent droughts; lack of vegetation; rises in sea level, flooding; landslides; heat waves; and so on.

The discuss effects of plastic

They have also taken "plastic actions" and "carbon actions," while also engaging others as part of awareness. “Students talk to their parents, grandparents, relatives, friends, and other families, explaining to them the ill effects of plastic. They encourage them to start to change for the environment, "added Vekhande. This part is known as "intergenerational conversation." The changing method includes switching to cloth bags from plastic bags and plastic bottles to metal, and glass bottles, etc.

For Diwali celebrations this year, the students have voluntarily taken an oath to celebrate a pollution-free Diwali by avoiding firecrackers! They intend to spread the same message to their friends and family.