VIT-AP conducts 2-Day International Conference on Climate Crisis and Future Implications

VIT-AP University in collaboration with SICOM (Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change) and GCRS (Geo Climate Risk Solutions Private Limited) as knowledge partners organizes an “International Conference on Climate Crisis and Future Implications.” The two-day virtual conference began on Saturday 7th May 2022 and ends on 8th May 2022.

The programme was inaugurated by chief guest Sanjai Jalla, Mission Head, SICOM Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the presence of Dr. S. V. Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, VIT-AP University. During his speech, Jalla emphasized on the importance of responsible production and consumption of resources in mitigating the impacts of climate change. The conference was an attempt to continue the dialogue on adaptation policies, economic and legal strategies and provisions of infrastructure to society keeping climate at the center of it. Invited guests and speakers included international and national academicians, policy makers, and professionals from all disciplines aiming to collaborate and extend the discourse of climate crisis and implications.

Dr. S. V. Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, VIT-AP University, welcomed and congratulated the participants from various reputed institutions presenting research papers on the theme of climate change. He emphasized on the importance of taking active measures against climate change. He stated that VIT-AP aims to reduce the in-house energy consumption by installing Solar PV panels in the campus. Invited international speakers from the United States and the Middle East provided a multi-faceted global perspective on the issues of climate change. Dr. Debjani Ghatak from Texas A&M University shared her research on the problems of heat waves and the Indian environment and Matteo Boffa from the Swiss Business Council, Abu Dhabi, gave a highly engaging talk on the promising possibilities of running successful, sustainable business ventures.

Dr. Rajanish Misra, Dean VIT-AP School of Social Sciences & Humanities, Dr. Susmita Shyamsundar Assoc.Dean, VISH , Dr. Tania Chakravarty, Dr. Arenkala Kichu, , Dr.Priyanka Ghosh, Ms. Kanaka Himabindu Pottumuthu faculty & scholars were also present.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 02:48 PM IST