Mumbai updates: BMC undertakes geo-mapping of state-run kindergarten, 80% completed

BMC almost done with 900 kindergarten geo-mapping in city

Around 80 per cent of work of geo-mapping the city's 900 kindergartens has been completed, stated the BMC. The civic body has undertaken the survey so as to collate data for providing amenities to students and even starting a new kindergarten if there is a need.

The BMC has appointed teachers and trained them for uploading the survey data, collected on several parameters, on the state government’s portal.

Speaking about the digitally-advanced project, BMC joint commissioner Ajit Kumbhar said, “With the help of geo-mapping, we will know about the surroundings of kindergartens. The survey will help us to identify if there is a need for a nursery school depending on the ward’s population.”

The survey will also help to know if there is proper infra and basic amenities like drinking water and toilets. Hence, adequate budgetary provision could be made based on the statistical facts, Kumbhar added.