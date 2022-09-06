Mumbai: Alert workers spot rail fracture near Kalyan, avert major mishap

Heera Lal (Left) and Mithun Kumar (Right) | FPJ

Mumbai: On September 6, Tuesday, two men averted a major mishap. Mithun Kumar (23) and Heera Lal (26) spotted a rail fracture near railway bridge in Kalyan on the down fast line while working, around 6.30 am.

After seeing Indrayani Express approaching with speed, Kumar ran with a red signal and stopped the train in the nick of time while Lal stayed back to keep a watch on the site.

According to Central Railway's press note, the restoration and making track safe for traffic was completed at 7.15am. "Due to their prompt and vigilant patrolling and action, a major mishap has been averted. Their work is appreciable," Railway said.

Rail fractures due to corrosion or development of internal defects over time etc; they can be potential safety hazard.