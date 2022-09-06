Maharashtra: BJP determined to capture Sharad Pawar’s bastion Baramati in next elections

Sharad Pawar |

A day after BJP leader and union home minister Amit Shah's Mumbai visit, the state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday visited Baramati, the bastion of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and announced the party's resolve to win the Lok Sabha seat in the next elections slated for 2024. Bawankule’s visit was to supervise the party’s preparations ahead of a three-day visit by the union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to hold assembly seat-wise meetings of the party workers in Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

Bawankule after meeting the party’s office bearers said BJP will make every effort to win Baramati Lok Sabha seat adding that the party is resolved to demolish Pawar’s bastion. ‘’Many people in the country won elections for four decades but their strongholds were captured by the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A big battle is on the cards in Baramati as the party is resolved to win the seat in the next Lok Sabha elections,’’ he noted.

‘’We want to strengthen the organization and speed the development process. We want to deliver to the people what they have not received so far. We want to bring good people to the party. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been appointed as the party’s in charge for Baramati seat (which is currently represented by Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule). The focus will also be on the delivery of various welfare schemes to the people in the area,’’ said Bawankule. He added that the people are responding enthusiastically to the BJP’s call to become a member.

‘’Many people are eager to join BJP as they will be admitted in due course of time. The people of Baramati have faith in Modi,’’ said Bawankule. He asserted that under Modi’s leadership, BJP will win 400 seats including 45 (of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats) in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, state NCP chief spokesman Mahesh Tapase hit back at Bawankule saying that BJP should stop daydreaming about winning Baramati seat. “BJP leaders are known to make rhetorical statements to grab media attention and hence Bawankule’s statement of winning Baramati seat should not be taken seriously. Supriya Sule’s contribution to the Baramati seat is well recognised. She has been bestowed upon with the prestigious Sansad Ratna award seven times till now.’’ He said it will be interesting to see how Sitharaman, who has never won any Lok Sabha elections, will campaign against Supriya Sule.