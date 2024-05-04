 Mumbai News: 6 Garages Attached By BMC In Vikhroli Of Property Tax Defaulters
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: 6 Garages Attached By BMC In Vikhroli Of Property Tax Defaulters

Mumbai News: 6 Garages Attached By BMC In Vikhroli Of Property Tax Defaulters

The BMC collected nearly Rs 400 crore by tracing big defaulters last month.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Saturday, May 04, 2024, 02:06 AM IST
article-image
File pic

The BMC, on Friday, attached six auto-garages in Vikhroli for non-payment of property tax. Despite several reminders, the owners of these garages were reluctant to clear their dues amounting to Rs 45.35 lakh. The civic body has warned the defaulters to pay the amount within the next five days, warning that their properties would be attached and auctioned to recover the amount. 

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Collected ₹373 Crore Property Tax From Big Defaulters In Past 23 Days
article-image

The officials of the BMC's assessment and collection department could collect only Rs3,195 crore property tax till March 31 for 2023-24. As the bills were sent in the month of February, the BMC allowed the citizens to pay their tax by May 25 without a late fee of 2% interest per month. Civic officials have also focused on the big defaulters convincing them to clear their dues. 

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Cracks Down On Property Tax Defaulters, Collects ₹203 Crores In Past 15 Days
article-image

The BMC collected nearly Rs400 crore by tracing big defaulters last month. It has seen a decline in collection due to exemption for residential properties up to 500 sq ft and no hike in tax in the past five years. In addition, the legal complexities of new methods of tax calculation badly affected the collection in 2023-24. The initial target of property tax was therefore revised from Rs6,000 crore to Rs4,500 crore and the bills were sent on February 27 this year. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi's Soft Approach Towards Uddhav Thackeray Raises Speculation Of...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi's Soft Approach Towards Uddhav Thackeray Raises Speculation Of...

Mumbai: Bombay High Court Clarifies Transit Rent Is Not Taxable Like Normal Rent

Mumbai: Bombay High Court Clarifies Transit Rent Is Not Taxable Like Normal Rent

Mumbai News: Man Booked For Submitting Forged Documents For Govt Job

Mumbai News: Man Booked For Submitting Forged Documents For Govt Job

Mumbai: Tree lovers Upset Over Iconic 300-Year-Old Baobab Tree’s Felling On SV Road In Santacruz

Mumbai: Tree lovers Upset Over Iconic 300-Year-Old Baobab Tree’s Felling On SV Road In Santacruz

Mumbai News: Mystery Surrounds Death Of 'Poisoned' Constable

Mumbai News: Mystery Surrounds Death Of 'Poisoned' Constable