Mumbai News: 6 Garages Attached By BMC In Vikhroli Of Property Tax Defaulters

File pic

The BMC, on Friday, attached six auto-garages in Vikhroli for non-payment of property tax. Despite several reminders, the owners of these garages were reluctant to clear their dues amounting to Rs 45.35 lakh. The civic body has warned the defaulters to pay the amount within the next five days, warning that their properties would be attached and auctioned to recover the amount.

The officials of the BMC's assessment and collection department could collect only Rs3,195 crore property tax till March 31 for 2023-24. As the bills were sent in the month of February, the BMC allowed the citizens to pay their tax by May 25 without a late fee of 2% interest per month. Civic officials have also focused on the big defaulters convincing them to clear their dues.

The BMC collected nearly Rs400 crore by tracing big defaulters last month. It has seen a decline in collection due to exemption for residential properties up to 500 sq ft and no hike in tax in the past five years. In addition, the legal complexities of new methods of tax calculation badly affected the collection in 2023-24. The initial target of property tax was therefore revised from Rs6,000 crore to Rs4,500 crore and the bills were sent on February 27 this year.