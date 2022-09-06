e-Paper Get App
Mumbai's Central Railway to run 10 special trains for Ganpati immersion

These suburban special trains will stop at all stations.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, September 06, 2022, 06:26 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai's Central Railway to run 10 special trains for Ganpati immersion | File

On the occasion of the Ganpati immersion 2022, Central Railway will run 10 suburban special trains between CSMT-Kalyan and CSMT-Panvel stations on September 10, midnight for the benefit of passengers. These suburban special trains will stop at all stations. The details are as follows:

Main Line - Up Specials:
CSMT Special will leave Kalyan at 00.05 hrs and arrive CSMT at 01.30 hrs.
CSMT Special will leave Thane at 01.00 hrs and arrive CSMT at 02.00 hrs.
CSMT Special will leave Thane at 02.00 hrs and arrive CSMT at 03.00 hrs.

Main Line - Dn Specials:
Kalyan Special will leave CSMT at 01.40 hrs and arrive Kalyan at 03.10 hrs.
Thane Special will leave CSMT at 02.30 hrs and arrive Thane at 03.30 hrs.
Kalyan Special will leave CSMT at 03.25 hrs and arrive Kalyan at 4.55 hrs.

Harbour Line – Up Specials:
CSMT Special will leave Panvel at 01.00hrs and arrive CSMT at 02.20 hrs.
CSMT Special will leave Panvel at 01.45 hrs and arrive CSMT at 03.05 hrs.

Habour Line - Dn Specials:
Panvel Special will leave CSMT at 01.30 hrs and arrive Panvel at 02.50 hrs.
Panvel Special will leave CSMT at 02.45 hrs and arrive Panvel at 04.05 hrs.

All concerned to please take note of this and avail the facility.

Passengers are advised to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour for their and others' safety.

