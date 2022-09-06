Swine-flu cases increases in Thane district, till date 496 cases reported | Representative Image

The cases of swine-flu have been increasing in Thane district for the last few days, and it has become a matter of concern for the health authorities of civic bodies in Thane district. In the last ten days, 74 cases of swine-flu have been reported in Thane district and more patients are from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) jurisdiction.

There have been 496 cases of swine-flu in the district so far. The health authorities from TMC are making concerted efforts and also creating awareness among the citizens to contain swine-flu.

Dr.Smitali Humraskar, deputy medical officer of health at TMC, said, "On one hand, the cases of corona are being controlled by the TMC health officials, but on the other hand, the number of swine-flu patients is increasing from the last few days. In TMC jurisdiction till September 4, 2022, the cases of swine-flu are 373 and the death toll is nine. In TMC's jurisdiction, 33 health centres have been set-up and two patients are getting treatment at the parking plaza, while others are getting treatment at private hospitals."

Rajesh Narvekar, Thane district collector, said, " So far 496 cases of swine-flu have been found in the district and 15 people have died. Of those, 362 have recovered after treatment, and 119 patients are undergoing treatment. The maximum number of patients is found in Thane municipal limits. The swine-flu is also being detected in the cities of Kalyan-Dombivali and Navi Mumbai. The number of patients has increased while the number of deaths has reached 15, which has increased the health concern in the district. Those who die due to swine flu in the district include co-morbidities and senior citizens.

Narvekar further added, "Ten days ago, the number of swine flu cases in Thane district was 422. There were 308 patients from Thane, 56 from Kalyan-Dombivali, 36 from Navi Mumbai, 6 from Mira-Bhayandar, 8 from Badlapur, and 4 from Thane Rural and 1 from Ambernath. So, Thane 8, Kalyan-Dombivali 5, and Ambernath 1 had a total of 14 deaths. But the number of patients has increased again in the last few days, and the total number of swine flu patients in Thane district has reached 496. Among them, there are 361 patients in Thane, 71 in Kalyan-Dombivali, 41 in Navi Mumbai, 6 in Mira-Bhayandar, 9 in Badlapur, 3 in Bhiwandi, 4 in Thane Rural and 1 in Ambernath. The death toll has reached 15, including Thane 9, Kalyan-Dombivali 5, and Ambernath 1."