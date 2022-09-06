Mumbai: Central Railway to run 10 special trains for Ganesh Visarjan | File

The time to bid aideu to Bappa is inching closer and the devotees are already feeling the blues. During Ganesh Chaturthi, many civic body-run transport undertakings across Mumbai and suburbs introduced special services to convinience those who go pandal hopping.

The Central Railway has now announced they will run 10 additional services of suburban local trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus to Kalyan on main line and Panvel on harbour line.

Railway said, "Central Railway will run 10 suburban special trains between CSMT- KALYAN and CSMT- PANVEL stations on intervening night of September 9 and Sepember 10 for the benefit of passengers on the occasion of GANPATI IMMERSION 2022. These suburban special trains will stop at all stations."

The details are as under-

Main Line – Up Specials:

CSMT Special will leave Kalyan at 00.05 hrs and arrive CSMT at 01.30 hrs.

CSMT Special will leave Thane at 01.00 hrs and arrive CSMT at 02.00 hrs.

CSMT Special will leave Thane at 02.00 hrs and arrive CSMT at 03.00 hrs.



Main Line – Dn Specials:

Kalyan Special will leave CSMT at 1.40 hrs and arrive Kalyan at 03.10 hrs.

Thane Special will leave CSMT at 02.30 hrs and arrive Thane at 03.30 hrs.

Kalyan Special will leave CSMT at 3.25 hrs and arrive Kalyan at 4.55 hrs.



Harbour Line – Up Specials:

CSMT Special will leave Panvel at 01.00hrs and arrive CSMT at 02.20 hrs.

CSMT Special will leave Panvel at 01.45 hrs and arrive CSMT at 03.05 hrs.



Habour Line – Dn Specials:

Panvel Special will leave CSMT at 01.30 hrs and arrive Panvel at 02.50 hrs.

Panvel Special will leave CSMT at 02.45 hrs and arrive Panvel at 04.05 hrs.