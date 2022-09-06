Cyrus Mistry's aide says 'there was huge bitterness' between him & Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry |

Today in Mumbai, Cyrus Mistry, who died in a car accident on Sunday, was cremated. Along with the family, businessmen, legislators, and members of the Parsi community attended the funeral.

The corporate India has been shocked by the loss of the 54-year-old former chairman of Tata Sons in an accident on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway.

Recently, in an interview with NDTV, Mukund Rajan, the then-Brand Manager for the Tatas under Cyrus Mistry, revealed that there was a great deal of animosity between Ratan Tata and Mistry till the end and that they could never reconcile.

There were many of the accusations made in the media and elsewhere in some court documents and Ratan Tata was profoundly affected by them.

"Obviously, there was huge bitterness between the two people, however, one would have hoped that now-- there is obviously no reconciliation that is ever going to be possible-- people need to put the past behind and just look ahead. I think both individuals wanted the best for the Tatas. And I think that it is owed to the Indian public that the memory of what Cyrus stood for continues to inform a lot of what the Tata group strives to achieve in the years ahead," Rajan told the outlet.

He added that Mistry was deeply unhappy with the way his relations with his mentor turned bitter.

"He (Cyrus Mistry) did believe that perhaps people had played a mischievous role in communicating what he stood for and the kind of future he wanted to create for the Tatas. He felt that Ratan Tata had perhaps been misinformed on multiple occasions," he continued.

Further describing Mistry as someone who always thought best for the company, Rajan said that he was someone who wanted to give credit where it is due and never tried to take credit for himself.

He explained that the idea that perhaps some of Mr. Tata's close friends thought he was trying to lead the organisation in a different path, claim credit for himself, and alter the group's ideals in a way that Ratan Tata would not have approved of, astounded him. He believes that sparked a series of problems that ultimately resulted in his expulsion from the group and the protracted legal battles.

"At the end, he was fighting to establish that he had a point of view that couldn't be ignored," said Rajan, adding that Mistry was "very similar" to Ratan Tata in many ways, as both were fantastic with numbers and had incredible financial acumen.

Mistry was named the Chairman of Tata Sons in the year 2012. However, in 2016, his shocking ouster triggered a long courtroom and boardroom battle between the two top conglomerates.

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, ruled last year that Mistry's sacking was legal.