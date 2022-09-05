Mumbai: BMC invites tenders for woods for cremation

Representational Image | AFP Photo

Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) has invited tenders for the woods for the cremation purpose. BMC need more than 4 lakh quintal wood for two years. In many cemetery BMC has installed piped Natural Gas (PNG) furnace and electric furnace for cremation but it has been observed that citizens prefer cremation of their relatives on traditional wooden pyres.

BMC supplies of woods in 49 Hindu crematorium of Mumbai at free of cost. For that BMC has invited tenders for the woods which can be used for the next two years.

BMC had planned to turned all electric furnace into PNG and for that BMC is spending crores of rupees. Idea behind this is to save electricity and to save environment. But citizens prefer traditional wooden pyre for the cremation. Hence, BMC has sought tenders and wants to collect 4 lakh 31 thousand 532 quintal woods. and BMC will spend crores of rupees for that purpose.

BMC supplies woods free of cost for the cremation. BMC supplies 300 k.g. woods worth Rs.2349 for single cremation. BMC pays Rs. 800 per 100 k.g. BMC cemetery includes traditional cemetery, Cemetery based on Electricity and Cemetery based on PNG. People can conduct cremation at 46 places which includes 219 pyre places. 11 places have electricity and gas furnace.