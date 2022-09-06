Mumbai: Ambulance made to wait in traffic as Amit Shah's convoy passes by in Andheri |

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visited Mumbai, his visit had caused chaos in the city, and the traffic went for a toss. Several commuters complained about 'reaching late' due to the travel restrictions imposed by the Mumbai Traffic police.

Commuters, who travel by road, especially in the morning hours, are considered as peak hours for office goers reportedly experienced tremendous amounts of problems in reaching their destination.

In another such incident, a video has gone viral on the social media website Instagram. In the video, an ambulance can be seen stuck in traffic in Andheri's Saki Naka as Amit Shah's convoy passes by. The ambulance was stuck for around 5 to 10 minutes.

The Instagram user, Jesson Jose, posted the video on the microblogging site with the caption, "This is very sad to see where an ambulance was asked to wait so that @amitshahofficial could pass by.

As i was asking the cop to leave the ambulance, he was indirectly telling me to step off the road. After taking this video, i went to the cop and asked him "This is about Life. If your parents would have been in this ambulance, would you ever do the same?". He didn't have any answer.

Sadly no one dared to come and say anything. I had to step in for someone's life and as i was arguing with the cop, he started shouting back at me. Seeing what i was doing, there was a huge crowd gathered and started arguing with the cop and let the ambulance leave.

I am badly hurt by the system and would really wish that a change would happen from the authority level so that they lead with an example."

Watch the video here:

While speaking to Free Press Journal, Jesson said, "I was waiting to meet my friends and that is when I saw this ambulance stuck in the traffic and that is when I ran out to help. It was sad to see that no one was willing to help. It was only after I intervened that a huge crowd gathered. Initially, the cops were not willing to let the ambulance pass, but eventually, they let the ambulance go because of the pressure from the crowd."

As per other social media posts, there was a pregnant lady in the ambulance who was having some complications. However, this news could not be confirmed.

TMC leader, Saket Gokhale also tweeted the video of the incident and attacked Amit Shah and BJP.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Never before would you imagine this in Mumbai:<br><br>An ambulance was kept waiting to allow Amit Shah’s convoy to pass. <br><br>Amit Shah is technically a Z+ protectee (a VIP & not VVIP).<br><br>Yet roads were shut down for him for the 1st time now that BJP is in power. <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/64wlCrPCpE">pic.twitter.com/64wlCrPCpE</a></p>— Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) <a href="https://twitter.com/SaketGokhale/status/1567072336767254529?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 6, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>