Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Mega Redevelopment Of SPV Nagar, Andheri West; MHADA Project To Transform 4,973 Homes |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has approved a large-scale redevelopment project for the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SPV) Nagar colony in Andheri West. The project, to be implemented by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), will cover 498 plots and approximately 4,973 residential units, benefiting thousands of families living in aging structures.

Background of SPV Nagar

The colony, located in Versova, Andheri West, was initially allotted under the World Bank’s 1993 housing project. It currently comprises 98 cooperative housing societies, 24 high-income group apartment plots, and over 300 individual plots. Many of the buildings have now become dilapidated, making a collective redevelopment model necessary.

Redevelopment Plan

According to MHADA’s proposal, the project will be executed under Regulation 33(9) of the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR). The plan envisions cluster redevelopment, offering residents larger, modern apartments along with township-style facilities. These will include: green spaces, schools and healthcare centres, commercial zones, playgrounds and gyms, swimming pools and auditoriums, office spaces

Essential infrastructure such as water supply, sewage, and electricity will be upgraded, while sustainable features like solar power, rainwater harvesting, waste management, and green building design will be incorporated.

Financial Projections

MHADA estimates it will receive 74,760.95 sq. m. of housing stock under Regulation 33(5). The sale of these units is expected to generate ₹1,617.71 crore, with an additional ₹479.25 crore raised through 5% of extra built-up area as per existing MHADA resolutions. In total, the redevelopment is projected to generate ₹2,096.96 crore for MHADA.

Governance and Implementation

A High-Power Committee will be formed under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary of the Housing Department. Members will include: Vice President & CEO of MHADA, Additional Commissioner from BMC, Senior housing officials, Chief Officer of Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board

The committee will finalize tender conditions, monitor progress, resolve issues, and determine corpus and sinking fund allocations for new cooperative societies formed post-redevelopment.

Resident Rehabilitation

Under Regulation 33(9), resident consent letters are not required, as MHADA will execute the project through a selected C&D Agency (developer). All existing residents will be rehabilitated in new flats equivalent to their current carpet area, with transit rent or alternative accommodation provided during construction.

Model Projects and Future Impact

This redevelopment will follow the successful large-scale MHADA projects at Bandra Reclamation and Adarsh Nagar (Worli). Once completed, SPV Nagar will be transformed into a modern township with improved housing, infrastructure, and environmental sustainability.