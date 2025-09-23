Rajendra Lodha Remanded In Police Custody Till September 29 Over ₹49 Crore Transfer To Son

Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch arrests former Lodha Group director Rajendra Lodha in ₹85 crore fraud case | File Photo

Mumbai: Rajendra Lodha, a prominent businessman, was on Monday remanded to police custody until September 29 by a local court. He is accused of illegally transferring ₹49 crore to his son, Sahil Lodha, in a case currently under investigation.

Allegations Against Lodha

Authorities allege that Rajendra Lodha executed large financial transactions in violation of the law, raising suspicions of money laundering and financial misconduct. The ₹49 crore transfer to his son forms the central point of the investigation.

Police Custody and Investigation

The police have requested extended custody to interrogate Lodha and examine supporting financial records. Investigators aim to trace the source and flow of funds to determine if any additional parties are involved.

Lodha appeared before the court earlier today, and the magistrate approved police custody until September 29 to facilitate further questioning. His legal representatives have stated that they will cooperate with the authorities while ensuring Lodha’s rights are protected.

Family Involvement

Sahil Lodha, the recipient of the funds, has not yet been named as an accused but is likely to be questioned in the course of the investigation. Officials are also examining other family-linked financial transactions for potential irregularities.

Next Steps

The police have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and that additional summons may be issued as new evidence emerges. The case is expected to take several weeks to months before reaching conclusions regarding any potential charges.