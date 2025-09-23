Navratri 2025: Mumbai’s Luxury Garba Pods Cost Upto ₹1.5 Lakh A Night

Luxury Garba Pods at Jio World Convention Centre allow families and friends to enjoy Navratri in exclusive private spaces | Instagram

Mumbai: This Navratri, Mumbai’s Garba scene has taken a glamorous and unexpected turn with the launch of 'Garba Pods' at the Jio World Convention Centre. The new concept has quickly become the centre of attention, offering small groups the chance to dance in private, enclosed spaces rather than in the usual sea of people.

Designed for exclusivity, the pods allow families and friends to celebrate together in a more personalised setting while still soaking in the magic of Falguni Pathak’s live performance.

Pricing and Perks for Pod Guests

These pods are divided into three categories – A, B, and C – with prices that match their exclusivity. Zone A is priced at ₹1,00,000 a night, Zone B is set at ₹1,25,000 and the premium Zone C comes at a staggering ₹1,50,000 per night.

Each pod accommodates 12 people, making it a highly sought-after group experience. Guests are not only assured of a reserved space but also enjoy added perks such as food and beverage vouchers worth ₹10,000, 12 pairs of LED dandiya sticks, and valet parking services. For many, this represents the ultimate blend of tradition and luxury, dancing to Garba beats with comfort, style and exclusivity.

Mixed Reactions from the Community

The introduction of Garba Pods has sparked conversations across the city. On one hand, some are excited by the idea of celebrating Navratri in comfort without jostling in massive crowds. On the other hand, purists feel that it strips away the essence of the festival, which has always been about open grounds, shared energy and strangers bonding over a common rhythm. The communal joy, they say, risks being replaced by an elite, gated experience.

Falguni Pathak Shifts to BKC

What adds to the emotional tug is the decision of Mumbai’s beloved 'Dandiya Queen' Falguni Pathak to shift her base this year. For nearly a decade, she performed in North Mumbai areas such as Malad, Kandivali and Borivali, where the Gujarati community turned up in massive numbers every Navratri night.

The atmosphere there was electric, thousands dancing under the stars, people queuing up early for tickets, and families making it an annual ritual. Her move to the plush Jio World Convention Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex has left many of her loyal North Mumbai fans heartbroken.

Glamour Meets Tradition in New Setup

The new venue is indoors, air-conditioned, and polished to perfection, a far cry from the open-air chaos of Borivali grounds. While some regulars admit they miss the raw vibe of dancing in a buzzing, open space, others are curious to experience the glamour of the new setup. The Garba Pods, in particular, have become a talking point, reflecting how Mumbai’s festivals continue to adapt to changing lifestyles and expectations.

Falguni Pathak’s Timeless Appeal

Despite the divide in opinion, one truth remains unchanged, the craze around Falguni Pathak and her music. Whether in the packed fields of North Mumbai or the glittering pods of BKC, her voice continues to pull crowds and create memories.

Mumbai may be experimenting with luxury and exclusivity, but when the dhol beats begin and Falguni takes the stage, the city still dances with the same passion, proving that Navratri is as much about spirit as it is about setting.