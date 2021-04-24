Mumbai: Latest updates on April 24

Maharashtra: Weekend curfew continues in Pune, amid rising COVID19 cases. Only medical shops allowed to remain open, all other shops to remain closed Pune district reported 9,810 fresh
Oxygen Express will reach Nashik soon. The best possible route was selected & the train's movement was ensured through a green corridor which was continuously monitored by the seniormost officers of the Railways and Railway Minister himself: Shivaji M Sutar, CPRO, Central Railway
Death toll rises to 15 in Maharashtra's Palghar hospital fire
The death toll in the COVID care hospital fire incident in Maharashtra's Palghar district reached 15, informed Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation on Friday.
A case has been registered under IPC Section 304, 337, 338 and 34 at Arnala Police Station, against staff, management, and a doctor in the hospital fire incident, said DCP Sanjay Patil.
Thane district's COVID-19 count up by 5,092, death toll by 56
Thane district in Maharashtra reported 5,092 new coronavirus positive cases, which pushed its infection tally to 4,41,184, an official said on Saturday.
These cases were reported on Friday, he said.
As the virus claimed the lives of 56 patients during the day, the death toll in the district has reached 7,186.
Its COVID-19 mortality rate is now 1.63 per cent, he added.
In neighboring Palghar district, the infection tally has mounted to 74,669 and death toll to 1,415, another official said.
Mumbai COVID-19 cases
Mumbai witnessed more than 70 Covid-19 fatalities for the second consecutive day, with 72 people succumbing to the virus on Friday, increasing the death toll to 12,648. The city reported less than 8,000 cases inthe last 24hours, with 7,221 new infections on Friday, increasing the total count to 6,16,221 so far.
Maharashtra witnesses 773 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hrs
Maharashtra reported more than700Covid-19 fatalities for the first time since the pandemic outbreak in March. On Friday, 773 people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus across the state, increasing the total death tollto 63,252 fatalities till now. It is the highest single-day fatalities reported in the state so far.
E-pass is back in Maharashtra
The Maharashtra police have reintroduced last year’s e-pass system for ‘extreme emergency’ inter-district and inter-state travel. Reinstating the system on Friday, police urged people to apply for an e-pass only in the case of extreme emergencies, at covid19.mhpolice.in.
Mumbai: From Sunday, Covid beds only after check-up, says BMC
In a major development on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal issued new guidelines, saying patients tested positive for Covid-19 would be allotted beds in hospitals only after a medical check-up. The civic body has decided to have 10 ambulances each stationed in every ward, which will visit the patient’s residence after being contacted by the ward war rooms.
(With inputs from agency)
