FPJ Ground Report: CM Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra govt's 'Shiv Bhojan Thali' scheme is not just a PR exercise

Not all of us are privileged enough to have a source of income amidst the catastrophic coronavirus pandemic and its resultant lockdown. Not all of us are privileged enough to have a roof over our heads and a caring mother to cook us delicious meals three times a day in these devastating times. With inter-city and inter-district travel banned in Maharashtra, the state grappling with a massive surge in COVID-19 cases and fatalities, not many of us are privileged enough to be living in the same place as our families. And ordering food from Swiggy and Zomato is again a privilege not many of us can afford. Amid this, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) pet project 'Shiv Bhojan Thali' is proving to be extremely helpful to the disadvantaged.

For the unversed, the Maharashtra government launched its 'Shiv Bhojan Thali' scheme on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day. Aimed at providing a meal to the deprived for just Rs. 10, the 'thali' consists of two chapatis, one vegetable dish, one portion of rice, and one portion of dal or curry. After the pandemic outbreak in March last year, the cost of the 'thali' was slashed to Rs. 5 and the government ordered to serve the food as parcels in view of restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, amid the ongoing second COVID-19 wave, the 'thali' is being given free-of-cost. Reportedly, there are a total of 893 'Shiv Bhojan Thali' centres in the state.

Recently, I visited one such 'Shiv Bhojan Thali' centre in Pune and understood the intricacies of its functioning. I was amazed to know that the administration keeps track of the beneficiaries of the scheme through a mobile application. While distributing the food, the people at the 'thali' centre click a picture of the beneficiary and upload it on the app. In case, a beneficiary is repeated or even if his picture is uploaded twice, the administration sends a notice and does not reimburse the centre for that particular 'thali'. Each centre is given a separate login ID and the number of 'thalis' to be served in a day is already fixed. Moreover, the app is operational only during the hours stipulated to serve the food.