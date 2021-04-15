COVID-19: List of 893 Shiv Bhojan Thali centres in Maharashtra where people can get free food

Reeling under an unprecedented COVID-19 wave, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced severe, curfew-like restrictions on public movement over the next 15 days across the state, saying the "war against coronavirus has begun again," as it flagged a shortage of medical oxygen and hospital beds.

CM Uddhav Thackeray also announced a package of Rs 5,476 crore for the poor whose earnings will be impacted.

He said The Shiv Bhojan service of offering a meal at Rs 5 will be offered for free during the period. The state daily feeds around two lakh people. They will now get the food for free."

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that the 'thali' - comprising a wholesome meal of two chapatis, a vegetable, a bowl of rice and dal - will be given free to the people in the form of a parcel.

Originally launched for Rs 10 per plate, during the lockdown, Thackeray had slashed the price to just Rs 5 a plate, and now for a month, it will be given to the poor free of cost.

Download the list of 893 Shiv Bhojan Thali centres in Maharashtra where people can get free food.