'Bed nahi hai to injection de ke maar do’: Maharashtra man makes emotional plea for COVID-19 positive father

Amid rising COVID-19 cases leading to a shortage of beds across the state, a man from Maharashtra has made a heart-wrenching plea for his COVID-19 positive father who did not get a bed.

Talking to NDTV, Sagar Kishore Naharshetivar pleaded to give his father a hospital bed, or just kill him with an injection.

Naharshetivar in the last 24 hours made rounds of several hospitals in Chandrapur and Warora in Maharashtra and neighbouring Telangana but failed to get a bed for his ailing father.

Chandrapur in Maharashtra reported 850 cases of COVID-19 yesterday, taking the tally of active patients to 6,953. Six persons have died.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 58,952 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 35,78,160, while 278 new fatalities pushed the toll to 58,804, the state health department said.

In view of an alarming rise in cases, the state government has announced 15-day-long stricter measures which came into force at 8 pm on Wednesday and will remain in operation till 7 am on May 1.

Maharashtra on April 11 had reported 63,294 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day tally so far.