'Kuch toh sharm karo': Nawazuddin Siddiqui slams celebs vacationing in the Maldives amid COVID-19 crisis

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has opened fire at Bollywood celebs leaving India amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis to enjoy a vacation overseas.

In an interview with Spotboye, the actor lambasted those posting pictures of themselves holidaying at exotic locations.

He said, “These entertainment celebrities posting vacation pictures at a time when the world is reeling under the worst recession. …Logon ke pass khana nahin hai aur aap paise phenk rahe ho. Kuch toh sharm karo. Perhaps going on holiday is not so wrong as showing off about it?”

“In logon ne, Maldives ko tamasaha bana rakha hai. I don’t know what their arrangement is with the tourism industry. But for the sake of humanity, please keep these vacations to yourself. There is suffering everywhere. The cases of COVID are multiplying. Have a heart. Please don’t taunt those who are suffering,” he added.

Over the past couple of days B-town stars like Madhuri Dixit, Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Tiger Shroff among others headed to the Maldives in a bid to escape the restrictions imposed in Maharashtra to curb the COVID-19 second wave.

Earlier, the "Sacred Games" actor took a jibe at superstars stating that aspiring actors need to make sure they have their unique style while entering showbiz, and not copy anyone.

"I would just like to say from my experience that you should not lose your originality. These superstars do fake acting, so don't get carried away with it. I want to see your original acting. If you are acting like a superstar, why would I watch you. If you show something good, something that is interesting and original, I would want to see that," he told IANS.

On work front, Nawazuddin was last seen in Sudhir Mishra directorial, "Serious Men". The Netflix movie was an adaptation of Manu Joseph's book of the same name. It narrates the tale of an underachiever who tries to make it big in Mumbai after discovering that his child could be a boy genius.

He made his music video debut in B. Praak's new song "Baarish ki jaaye", which released recently.

The actor has three films lined up in the coming months as of now -- "No Land's Man", the rom-com "Jogira Sara Ra Ra" and "Bole Chudiyan".