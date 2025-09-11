 Maharashtra: Movie-Like Robbery Caught On Camera In Dharashiv; Police Nab Six Suspects | VIDEO
A group of thieves was seen stealing from a moving truck in Dharashiv village, Maharashtra, in broad daylight. Their brazen act was recorded on video and went viral, sparking public outrage. The police, after reviewing the footage, identified six suspects and initiated a manhunt.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 10:24 AM IST
Maharashtra: Movie-Like Robbery Caught On Camera In Dharashiv; Police Nab Six Suspects | VIDEO | X

Mumbai: A straight out of a movie scene incident has shaken the area around Dharashiv village on the Solapur-Dhule highway in Maharashtra. In broad daylight, a group of thieves were seen climbing atop a moving truck and stole items, passing the loot to partners on motorcycles trailing behind. The audacious act was captured on video, which quickly spread across social media, drawing widespread attention and outrage.

After the video went viral, people from Dharashiv and neighbouring regions began speculating about repeated thefts. The police say that the circulation of the clip prompted swift action. Dharashiv local crime branch (LCB), along with Pathak and the local Dharashiv police, reviewed the footage, identified six suspects, and set off a manhunt.

All six have since been arrested. One defendant, who was reportedly resting in a vehicle after the theft, was traced and taken into custody. Police sources say he has admitted to his guilt. Although he has carried out multiple offenses, he is expected to be released on bail.

In a quote from the police in the video, the officer says, “We have identified six youth involved in this theft after carefully analysing the video. Investigation is ongoing to ascertain what exactly was stolen.” The force added that while the stolen items have not yet been officially confirmed, there are multiple similar complaints in the region, suggesting this is not an isolated incident.

Residents reported seeing the video being shared rapidly on social media platforms with viewers decrying how flawlessly the thieves executed the act in transit. The spread of the video forced authorities to act decisively.

Meanwhile, additional reports from the Yermala region say that truck drivers have been stopped at night, attacked, and robbed, hinting at a broader pattern of roadway crime. Police say they are investigating all these in connection, and more details are likely to emerge soon.

