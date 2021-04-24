'No running from pillar to post seeking Remdesivir': Bombay HC seeks 24*7 helpline, appointment of nodal agent

The Bombay High Court on Saturday took note of people's frantic search for Remdesivir, nothing that people in Maharashtra would no longer run "from pillar to post" seeking a dose. The HC has now directed the state to ensure that the drug is made available at the hospital or COVID-19 centre. It has also called for the setting up of a helpline for the same that would remain active at all times.

"To ensure the availability of the drug, a Nodal Agent with the helpline number with adequate staff at its disposal to undertake the supply of the drug at the required hospital/Covid center shall be appointed. It would be an absolute obligation on the part of the State to keep the helpline number in operation all over the State for 24 hours," a report by LiveLaw quoted the bench comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni as ordering.

Over the last few weeks, social media has been flooded with requests for the antiviral drug. Used in the fight against COVID-19, it has now become a beacon of hope for patients and their families across the country. Going by social media posts, people are now calling hundreds of potential suppliers to secure even a single dose of the drug. And as stores and hospitals run out of supplies, Remdesivir has also become a lucrative way of minting money for unscrupulous individuals.