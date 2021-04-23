Maharashtra Police reintroduces e-pass system: Here's all you need to know

One can apply for the e-pass at https://covid19.mhpolice.in/ and submit the necessary documents and mention the reason for their extreme emergency travel. Those without access to the online system can visit the nearest police station and get assistance in this matter, added the official.

A number of people have been enquiring about e-passes for emergency inter-district and inter-state travel, as was allowed during the first nationwide lockdown imposed last year, an officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Chaitanya S, also said that e-passes would be issued only after proper enquiries and the applicant could either carry a printout or save it on their smartphone for reference. “Only those who have to travel for extreme emergencies should avail the e-pass. Very importantly, the e-pass will be issued by Mumbai Police to exit the city limits and not enter it,” the DCP added. Meanwhile, the recently introduced system of issuing colour-coded passes for essential services vehicles will continue in Mumbai.

In passing

• E-passes are not required for emergency and essential reasons while travelling within Mumbai city and the use of colour-coded stickers will continue

• Government employees/Medical Service Personnel/Essential service do not need e-passes for work-related inter-district and inter-city travel

• It is mandatory for private citizens to obtain e-passes for travel outside Mumbai or inter-district for emergency and essential services.

• The authority of approval or rejection of e-passes lies exclusively with the zonal deputy commissioner of police, Mumbai Police Commissionerate.