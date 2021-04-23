COVID-19 in Maharashtra: How to apply for e-pass for inter-state & inter-district travel on covid19.mhpolice.in

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Police reintroduced the e-pass system on Friday for 'extreme emergency' inter-district and inter-state travel. The e-pass system was reintroduced on Friday and the police have urged the citizens to apply for an e-pass only in the case of extreme emergencies at covid19.mhpolice.in.

According to the latest notification by the state government, that came into effect from Thursday night, read that inter-district and inter-state travel is allowed only if required for performing essential service or in case of a medical emergency or attending unavoidable events like funerals or severe sickness of anyone in the family. In connection to this inter-district and interstate travel, the Maharashtra Police on Friday reintroduced the e-pass system "extreme emergency" situations.

A senior official from the state police said that the intimation was sent to the Superintendent of Police and Commissioner of Police via email so that they could make the necessary arrangements on their levels. Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey said, "The e-pass system has been reintroduced from Friday and citizens should use it in case of absolute emergency."

One can apply for the e-pass at https://covid19.mhpolice.in/ and submit the necessary documents and mention the reason for their extreme emergency travel. Those, who do not have access to the online system, can visit the nearest police station and get assistance for filing an e-pass and procure it, added the official.

During the earliest imposed, the e-pass system was not in force as only those in emergency and essential service were allowed to travel, however, when a number of people enquired about e-pass for emergency inter-district and interstate travel, as was allowed during the first nationwide lockdown imposed last year, an official said.

While all district and city top officials have been informed to make necessary arrangements, Mumbai Police is yet to join and are working on it, said Chaitanya S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations). Mumbai Police had recently introduced the system of issuing colour-coded passes for essential services vehicles.