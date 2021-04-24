Mumbai: Latest news updates from the city on April 24

COVID-19 in Mumbai: Long queue of people seen at BKC jumbo vaccination centre
As the vaccination resumed today at the BKC vaccination centre in Mumbai, a long queue of people was seen standing outside the centre. The vaccination drive at BKC jumbo Covid centres came to a halt after the COVID-19 vaccine ran out of stock on Friday morning. This was for the second time in three days, BKC jumbo Covid centres did not conduct vaccination drives.
'No running from pillar to post seeking Remdesivir': Bombay HC seeks 24*7 helpline, appointment of nodal agent
The Bombay High Court on Saturday took note of people's frantic search for Remdesivir, nothing that people in Maharashtra would no longer run "from pillar to post" seeking a dose. The HC has now directed the state to ensure that the drug is made available at the hospital or COVID-19 centre. It has also called for the setting up of a helpline for the same that would remain active at all times.