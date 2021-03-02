COVID-19 vaccination: Co-WIN app for administrators only, not for public; here is how you can register for the vaccine

On Monday, thousands of people queued up at government and private medical facilities across the country as India further opened up the world's largest vaccination programme that started on January 16 for healthcare and sanitation workers.

Here is how you can register for the COVID-19 vaccine:

Citizens can register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal www.cowin.gov.in or through the Aarogya Setu app. There is also a walk-in provision for the beneficiaries to get themselves registered at the nearby session site for vaccination, the Union Health Ministry said.

Step 1: Open www.cowin.gov.in

Step 2: Enter a valid mobile number. Click on the 'Get OTP' button.

Step 3: The OTP will arrive via an SMS.

Step 4: Enter the OTP and click the 'Verify' button.

Step 5: Once the OTP is validated, the 'Registration of Vaccination' page will appear.

Step 6: Enter the required details on this page. Users need to add their photo ID proof, ID number, and other details—Aadhaar, election card, passport, driving licence, PAN card, NPR smart card, or pension document can be submitted as photo ID proof.

Step 7: Users need to then choose a nearby vaccination centre from the list and select a date based on availability. Users who have a co-morbidity will need to carry a medical certificate when they go to take the vaccine.

Process for registration on Aarogya Setu app:

Step 1: Download and open Aarogya Setu app, and then click on the CoWIN tab on the home screen.

Step 2: Select Vaccination Registration > Enter Phone Number > Enter OTP.

Step 3: Click on Verify > You will be directed to the Registration of Vaccination page

Step 4: Follow the same steps as mentioned in the process for registration on the CoWIN portal.

