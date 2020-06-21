Indore: Caught in a ‘viral web’, Yoga Day celebrated on digital platforms

Indore: With the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic looming over the country, the sixth edition of International Day of Yoga was mostly celebrated on digital media platforms as yoga experts and enthusiasts went live. Indoreans celebrated the day with various webinars and practical sessions of yoga. Following are the glimpses of some celebrations in the city:

Week-long training for immunity boost

Yoga is an integrated approach which focuses on physical, mental, social and spiritual well-being. Quoting on how it can help in not just alleviating stress, but play an essential role in boosting immunity, holistic therapist Dr AK Jain took a lead on organising free week-long yoga workshop with free certification from Yoga Certification Board, Ministry of AYUSH, govt of India.

“As seen in recent studies held in Harvard University shows Yoga helps in improving lung capacity and to alleviate anxiety of Covid-19,” Jain said.

He added that some breathing practices like bhastrika pranayam, nadishuddhi, breath holding (antar kumbhaka and bahya kumbhaka) bhramari pranayam are very beneficial to improve immunity, lung capacity to prevent respiratory infection.

The workshop organised by SBPASS Yoga School concluded on June 21 with 10,000 volunteers in 427 districts in 28 states of the country helping thousands to explore the benefits of yoga.