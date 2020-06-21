Indore: Caught in a ‘viral web’, Yoga Day celebrated on digital platforms

Indore: With the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic looming over the country, the sixth edition of International Day of Yoga was mostly celebrated on digital media platforms as yoga experts and enthusiasts went live. Indoreans celebrated the day with various webinars and practical sessions of yoga. Following are the glimpses of some celebrations in the city:
Week-long training for immunity boost
Yoga is an integrated approach which focuses on physical, mental, social and spiritual well-being. Quoting on how it can help in not just alleviating stress, but play an essential role in boosting immunity, holistic therapist Dr AK Jain took a lead on organising free week-long yoga workshop with free certification from Yoga Certification Board, Ministry of AYUSH, govt of India.
“As seen in recent studies held in Harvard University shows Yoga helps in improving lung capacity and to alleviate anxiety of Covid-19,” Jain said.
He added that some breathing practices like bhastrika pranayam, nadishuddhi, breath holding (antar kumbhaka and bahya kumbhaka) bhramari pranayam are very beneficial to improve immunity, lung capacity to prevent respiratory infection.
The workshop organised by SBPASS Yoga School concluded on June 21 with 10,000 volunteers in 427 districts in 28 states of the country helping thousands to explore the benefits of yoga.
IIT Indore goes online on Yoga Day
International Yoga Day was celebrated at IIT Indore on June 21, 2020 through live online streaming.
The session was conducted by Dr Omananda Guruji from Padmananda Institute of Yoga Science and Research. Students attended the event from their respective houses.
Live streaming was available and the event saw large participation of students. Professor Neelesh Kumar Jain, Officiating Director, also attended the event.
Yoga to accept self with LGBT community
Yoga is not just a fitness routine but a lifestyle and extending this way of life to transgender community, trainer Krishna Mishra organised a special yoga training session International Day of Yoga.
More than 50 community members from different parts of the country attended the special session.
Sharing why he chose to organise the event, Mishra said, “Trans community has been accepted and given a place in Indian society, but still they often lag behind in social and cultural participation.”
He added that it takes a lot of time to understand and accept themselves especially for someone from LGBT community. “Yoga can help them become content,” Mishra said.
Adopting a yogi’s life at BK
Brahmakumaris (BK) organised webinar and yoga training on how to avoid mental illnesses like fear, insecurity, depression etc. The webinar was organized on the theme of "Rajyoga - A unique laboratory" and telecasted from Mount Abu. Yoga expert BK Surya Bhai said, “Raja Yoga is a yoga through which we connect with the Almighty God through mind and intellect, divine with the power of, our morale starts increasing and due to which our morale starts increasing.”
BK Shivani Didi said, “To face the current situation, we need to adopt a Yogi lifestyle to make this world a golden age for ourselves, for the country and for this.” She explained that yogi life means where the mind is filled with a positive energy.
“For this, meditate on the divine together with the family for 1 hour in the morning, do spiritual meditation and do yoga asana, pranayama etc., so that both body and mind remain healthy,” Shivani said.
Indore head BK Hemlata Didi said, “All four of aspects of health physical, mental, social and spiritual aspects must be taken care of.”
Learning the basics of Yoga
PMB Gujarati Science College, Indore celebrated International Yoga Day on 21 June, 2020 with the motto of practising yoga at home with family.
Trainer Shivgopal Dubey talked about the different kinds of yoga and their importance in our life. He gave demonstration of Surya Namaskar and other asanas with mantra with his family members.
Staff members and students of the college participated enthusiastically in the programme.
Learning asana and ease
A group session of yoga was organised by Aerobics Club, Indore. Yoga trainer Kashiram Pirotha taught various asana and quoted the importance of ease while practising yoga. Pirotha quoted various benefits of yoga including flexibility and immunity boosting.
Hanuman Chalisa & online yoga by Art of Living
The Art of Living organised online yoga and Hanuman Chalisa rituals on World Yoga Day and Solar Eclipse.
Followers of Sri Sri Ravishankar heading the yoga organisation in Indore recited Hanuman Chalisa 11 times.
“Hanuman Chalisa gives us strength and security, strengthens our faith and belief, removes negative feelings and fears,” coordinator Dinesh Surana said. In the live feed, Sri Sri blessed devotees and wished on yoga day.
