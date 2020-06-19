Coronavirus in Bhopal: Seven CRPF jawans, school director among 22 positive

BHOPAL: For the first time since June 1, the figure of COVID-19 positive cases in the state capital was reported below 50. The number of patients contacting the infection since the beginning of this month has been high keeping the district administration on the toes. The capital city on Friday reported 22 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the total to 2445. With four COVID-19 patients dying, death toll due to the pandemic rose to 77 in the city.

Seven CRPF jawans, and International Public School (IPS), Misrod Road, director were among the 22 people tested positive for the infection on the day.

SDM Rajesh Gupta said, “The 34-year-old IPS director has been tested positive for the infection. The health team has collected samples of his pregnant wife, mother and father. His contact history is also being traced out.” The school was closed so there is no chance of any spread of the infection there, he added.