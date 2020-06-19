Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha polls: Minister Narottam Mishra accuses Congress of being 'anti-Dalit'

Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra accused the Congress of betraying the party's Dalit leader, Phool Singh Baraiya, by placing him as the second preference nominee in the Rajya Sabha polls held in the state on Friday.

Voting for the three vacant Rajya Sabha seats in MP were held in the state assembly complex earlier in the day.

While the BJP had fielded senior leader and former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and former professor of a government college Sumer Singh Solanki, the Congress had fielded party veteran Digvijaya Singh and Dalit leader Phool Singh Baraiya.

"The Congress has betrayed the Dalit leader. Why did the Congress field him as itssecond nominee when it did not have the number on their side to make him win?" Mishra said.