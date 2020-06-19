Madhya Pradesh: People in Rewa gather to pay obeisance to martyr Deepak Singh, CM Shivraj Singh attends his last journey

Boycott Chinese Goods, urges CM:

Boycott all goods made in China. Our army will also answer them, but we will break it down financially as well. There is a humble appeal to all the people of the country to adopt indigenous by filling with patriotism and use the goods made in the country.

Shouts of victory resonated:

I am not burnt ashes, immortal lamp, which has disappeared on the land, I am a martyr. This line is now on everyone's tongue in honor of Deepak, who was martyred in a violent clash in the Galvan valley of Ladakh. For this, posters and banners have been put in place. From children to the elderly, Indians are raising slogans carrying the Indian tricolor in their hands.