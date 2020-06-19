Madhya Pradesh: People in Rewa gather to pay obeisance to martyr Deepak Singh, CM Shivraj Singh attends his last journey

Thousands of people gathered to bid farewell to the valiant son of Madhya Pradesh, Deepak Singh Gaharwar, who was martyred in a violent clash with China in the Galwan Valley. A large number were seen in Rewa to get a glimpse of the heroic martyr and to give him a final salute. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan also reached the village to shoulder the martyr to the soil. The CM along with state BJP President VD Sharma took the last step to martyr in the last journey. Slogans like Bharat Mata ki Jai and martyr Deepak Amar continued to rise. The martyr was given a state honor on army band tune.
The body of the martyr was brought to village Fareda in his home district Rewa. People started gathering to receive their martyr son from Chak Ghat, the border of Madhya Pradesh. People continued to follow Army truck till Rewa and then to their hometown Fareda and shouted slogans of 'Shaheed Deepak Amar Rahe'. The country flooded to pay tribute to the martyr Deepak and bid farewell to the hero with moist eyes.
The Chief Minister said in this village, one such son was born Deepak Singh, who made his supreme sacrifice to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the country. Till we have such sons on the border, no one can look at our Mother India with bare eye. We are proud of Shaheed Deepak Singh. I bow to the mother and father who gave him birth. The CM assured that the family is not alone, the whole country and state have stood with them.
The CM announced that one crore financial assistance will be given to Deepak Singh's family, a pucca house or plot will also be given, his wife will be taken into government service, street name and idol will be put in his name and the villagers are free to do whatever they want in his honour.
Boycott Chinese Goods, urges CM:
Boycott all goods made in China. Our army will also answer them, but we will break it down financially as well. There is a humble appeal to all the people of the country to adopt indigenous by filling with patriotism and use the goods made in the country.
Shouts of victory resonated:
I am not burnt ashes, immortal lamp, which has disappeared on the land, I am a martyr. This line is now on everyone's tongue in honor of Deepak, who was martyred in a violent clash in the Galvan valley of Ladakh. For this, posters and banners have been put in place. From children to the elderly, Indians are raising slogans carrying the Indian tricolor in their hands.
