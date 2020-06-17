Coronavirus in Bhopal: 19 employees of govt offices, bank contact virus

BHOPAL: COVID -19 cases in the state capital shows no signs of abating as 51 people were found corona positive on Wednesday. Among the infected are 19 employees working in different government offices, bank and discom. The corona patient count in the state capital has reached 2474 with 73 deaths reported so far.

Corona positive cases have been reported from Vallabh Bhavan, Bank of Baroda (BoB), Sales Tax office, Call Centre of C-21 Mall, Power Management Company on Wednesday, informed SDM Rajesh Gupta.

Two employees of Energy department at Vallabh Bhavan, a woman staffer of Bank of Baroda ( MP Nagar), have been tested positive. So far four employees on duty at Vallabh Bhavan have been diagnosed with the infection.