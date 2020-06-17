Coronavirus in Bhopal: 19 employees of govt offices, bank contact virus

BHOPAL: COVID -19 cases in the state capital shows no signs of abating as 51 people were found corona positive on Wednesday. Among the infected are 19 employees working in different government offices, bank and discom. The corona patient count in the state capital has reached 2474 with 73 deaths reported so far.
Corona positive cases have been reported from Vallabh Bhavan, Bank of Baroda (BoB), Sales Tax office, Call Centre of C-21 Mall, Power Management Company on Wednesday, informed SDM Rajesh Gupta.
Two employees of Energy department at Vallabh Bhavan, a woman staffer of Bank of Baroda ( MP Nagar), have been tested positive. So far four employees on duty at Vallabh Bhavan have been diagnosed with the infection.
Similarly, three employees of Sales Tax have been tested positive while seven employees of Power Management company contacted corona. Three more employees of 108 Ambulance service Call centre, at C-21 Mall and three Special Armed Forces (SAF) personnel were found infected with corona on the day. In all five SAF personnel have contacted the infection.
Besides, 14 major positive cases have been reported from an apartment on 80ft Road, Mahamai Ka Bag. Here three Jain families including the landlord and tenants have diagnosed with corona. Two cases have been reported from Barkheda Pathani and one from Saket Nagar.
