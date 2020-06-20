Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: After losing Rajya Sabha, Phool Singh Baraiya to be fielded from Bhander

BHOPAL: The Congress will field Phool Singh Baraiya from Bhander seat in the ensuing by-elections to make up for his defeat in the RS polls.

A resident of Gwalior, Baraiya, has fought assembly elections twice but lost. Now, he wants to try his luck on Congress ticket.

Once a president of Bahujan Samaj Party’s state unit, he left the party and formed Bahujan Sangharsh Dal.

A leader of SC community in Gwalior-Chambal division, he is well-connected at grass root level.