Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Om Prakash Saklecha gets infected of coronavirus, other MLAs get tested of COVID-19

After Congress MLA Kunal Chaudhary, now BJP MLA Omprakash Saklecha has been found infected of corona virus. Sakchela was present in the Rajya Sabha to cast his vote on the day of Rajya Sabha polls on Friday. Soon after getting the news of him being suspected of COVID-19, BJP MLAs who came in contact with him started reaching JP Hospital in Bhopal early in the morning.

MLAs Devi Lal Dhakad, Yashpal Singh Sisodia and Dilip Singh Makwana got corona tested. After reaching the hospital here, he said - He has got an inquiry done for precaution. He was with Saklecha while voting.

MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia said that he has been with Omprakash Saklecha for the last two days. On the voting day too, they were together on Friday. A day before that, along with about 14 MLAs, they had meal together. Saklecha was also with him. “All three of us have come for a test for caution. All the MLAs who have come in contact with them should also undergo corona test,” said Yashpal.

In the Rajya Sabha polls held on Friday, veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and BJP candidates Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki on won Rajya Sabha election from Madhya Pradesh. The Congress' other candidate, Dalit leader Phool Singh Barriya, lost the election.

Digvijaya Singh bagged 57 votes, Scindia 56 and Solanki 55, the poll official said. Barriya got 36 votes in the biennial election to three vacant seats from Madhya Pradesh.