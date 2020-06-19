Rajya Sabha Elections: Complete list of winners

Voting for the elections to fill the vacant 18 seats in Rajya Sabha took place on Friday. The polls to the Upper House seats from seven states were earlier scheduled to be held on March 26. However, they were deferred in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The polling was held for the states of Andhra Pradesh (four seats), Gujarat (four seats), Jharkhand (two seats), Madhya Pradesh (three seats), Manipur (one seat), Meghalaya (one seat) and Rajasthan (three seats).

Meawhile, the results of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh have been declared. According to news agency ANI, Congress has won two seats from Rajasthan, while BJP has won one seat. In Madhya Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won two seats and Congress has won one seat. YSRCP has won all four in Andhra Pradesh.