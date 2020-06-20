Indore: Notorious land shark Champu Ajmera’s run ends, in Crime Branch net

ARREST DRAMA

Champu alias Ritesh Ajmera, is a resident of Paliwal Nagar area of the city. ASP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said following a tip-off that Champu was coming to the city from Ujjain in his SUV, Team CB rushed to the spot on Sanwer Road and managed to pin him down. He was later hannded over to the Banganga police station staff as he was absconding following a case under Banganga PS.

CASES FILED

*DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra said four cases of land fraud have been registered against Champu at Banganga police station. He was missing in connection with fraud in the name of selling flats in Kalindi Gold City. The accused was being searched for three other cases.

*In Lasudai police station, 11 cases were registered against him and others.

* Thus, 18 cases were registered against him.

He was also involved in a fraud case of Satellite Hills Colony in Nayta Mundla under Tejaji Nagar police station jurisdiction. Police claimed that he was also wanted during Indore police’s drive against land sharks.

DIG Mishra said Champu was involved in several frauds in which he took money but didn’t give plots or flats to people.