Unlock 1.0 in Indore: Choithram Sabji Mandi to open for wholesale trade, no retail trade allowed

Indore: The administration has given permission for reopening of the Choithram Sabji Mandi, but only for wholesale trade, between 10 pm to 6 pm. No retail trade will be allowed.
An order issued by collector and district magistrate said that only licensed wholesale dealers can sell vegetables and the mandi administration will ensure strict compliance. No retail merchant will be allowed to enter the market. Similarly, the business of selling to consumers in retail will be restricted.
Officials said the entry of vehicles of traders selling potato-onion, vegetable and fruit will continue from the new gate (near cold storage) in the vegetable market. Fruit traders will use gate number-1, potato-onion merchants gate number-2 and vegetable traders gate number-3. All other gates will remain closed. Parking of vehicles, motorcycles etc. of vegetable traders will be on the designated parking lot and outside the service road. The entry of these vehicles into the mandi will be restricted.
Loading rickshaws, pick-ups, lorries etc. will be given entry only for wholesale trade, on the basis of slips issued by the trader. On receipt of the deal in the mandi, a slip will be issued by the concerned authorised licensee wholesale agent by his signature. The vehicles will be given entry into the mandi premises of the basis of these slips. To ensure there is no unnecessary crowd in the market, each firm can only have one accountant and five labourers - a total of seven people. The vehicles in which the goods will be brought by the farmers will be emptied immediately and the vehicles will be taken out of the mandi premises.
