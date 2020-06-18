Unlock 1.0 in Indore: Get ‘booked’ for parlour, salon services

Indore: Living up to the expectation following newspaper reports, beauty and unisex parlours and hair salons reopened from Thursday, however on the pretext that…
*Customers will be called in on a pre-booking basis
*Operational time between 7 am and 8 pm
*Sterilization of tools after every use
* And they must keep record of the customers
Collector Manish Singh issued an order to operate/reopen beauty parlour and salons following extensive meeting.
Customers will be given pre-appointment. According to seats available, customers will be given a specific time. Employees can be working in two shifts to follow social distancing.
It will be mandatory for every establishment to sanitize the tools after every use. Customers must carry their own towels and barber capes/aprons to avoid infection. Employees at the establishments must be wearing masks, gloves and caps. In addition, it has been recommended to use disposable gowns.
Customers will have to wear disposable apparels. Blades etc. will have to be one-time use and throw. The order also cautions that such establishments will be restricted in containment zones.
Not ending at this, the administration wants parlours and spas to keep a record of the customers which will include their names, addresses, mobile numbers and the date given to them.
