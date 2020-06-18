Unlock 1.0 in Indore: Get ‘booked’ for parlour, salon services

Indore: Living up to the expectation following newspaper reports, beauty and unisex parlours and hair salons reopened from Thursday, however on the pretext that…

*Customers will be called in on a pre-booking basis

*Operational time between 7 am and 8 pm

*Sterilization of tools after every use

* And they must keep record of the customers

Collector Manish Singh issued an order to operate/reopen beauty parlour and salons following extensive meeting.