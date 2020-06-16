Unlock 1.0 in Indore: Factories, liquor shop fined for defying social distancing norms

Indore: Factories, ​a ​liquor shop and ​a ​super market ​were among 910 people and organisations fined for violation ​of ​​COVID-19 protocol by Indore Municipal Corporation which further intensified its crackdown on Covidiots.

Various teams of IMC found 214 people and organisations defying social distancing norms, 683 for not wearing masks and 13 for operating without permission.

During the surprise inspection, IMC found that 150 employees at PRK Pickle factory were working without maintaining social distancing and without wearing mask​s​. The IMC slapped a fine of Rs 30,000, including Rs 15​,​000 for not maintaining social distancing and the same amount for not wearing masks.

Iron rod factory owned by Sunil Morya and a factory owned by Dinesh Gupta at Palda, Khandelwal Agency, Deepak Industry, Vijay Palse Dal Mill ​all ​were ​fined Rs 10,000 each for defying social distancing norms.