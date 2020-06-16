Unlock 1.0 in Indore: Factories, liquor shop fined for defying social distancing norms

Indore: Factories, a liquor shop and a super market were among 910 people and organisations fined for violation of COVID-19 protocol by Indore Municipal Corporation which further intensified its crackdown on Covidiots.
Various teams of IMC found 214 people and organisations defying social distancing norms, 683 for not wearing masks and 13 for operating without permission.
During the surprise inspection, IMC found that 150 employees at PRK Pickle factory were working without maintaining social distancing and without wearing masks. The IMC slapped a fine of Rs 30,000, including Rs 15,000 for not maintaining social distancing and the same amount for not wearing masks.
Iron rod factory owned by Sunil Morya and a factory owned by Dinesh Gupta at Palda, Khandelwal Agency, Deepak Industry, Vijay Palse Dal Mill all were fined Rs 10,000 each for defying social distancing norms.
A liquor shop at Nipania was slapped Rs 2,000 fine for not ensuring social distancing among customers and employees not wearing masks.
The IMC also sealed both shops of RR Tyres at Bhamori as its employees were found without masks and social distancing was not being followed.
Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal stated that they would form more teams for further intensifying drive against violation of COVID-19 protocol.
She appealed from people to wear masks while being outdoors and maintain social distancing at public places.
“COVID-19 protocol is for our safety. People should learn this, or else the IMC will teach them the same hard way,” she added.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)