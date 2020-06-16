Indore: Rejected samples' percentage was seven times more than samples tested positive

If it was a "Sunday Shiner" when Indoreans breathed a sigh of relief with only six patients testing positive out of 1058 samples, there's a nudge of worry as the health bulletin also showed an intriguing fact that 44 samples out of total samples tested on Sunday were found to be inappropriate for processing. And the remaining two were tested repeat positive and these persons are already hospitalised, so this positive count of two persons was not added on to the fresh 6 cases.

As many as 1,058 samples were tested out of which 1,006 samples were found to be negative while six were fresh positive cases. Going by the percentage, positive samples' per cent was only 0.57 but the rate of samples rejected on Sunday was pegged at 4.16 per cent i.e. about seven times the positive samples.

In-charge Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr MP Sharma corroborated the calculation clearly stated in the opening paragrah. He went on to say, “In these 46 samples, two samples were of repeat positive as the patients were found positive for the second time due to which they will not be added in the new positive list while 44 samples were inappropriate for testing and thus rejected.”

He also added that these samples will be taken again as they couldn’t be tested.

Going through the data for last few days, the samples found repeat positive along with and rejected were:

*8 on Saturday

*36 on Friday

*12 on Thursday

*27 on Wednesday

*Highest 63 on Tuesday.

However, the rejected samples increases the number of samples tested but it doesn’t get counted in the samples with results.

When are samples inappropriate

According to experts, one of the reasons behind samples being rejected is improper sampling. “At the time of taking samples, patient has a nauseating feeling which increases the dilution effect of the swab/saliva and also affects the concentration of the virus,” a doctor involved in sampling, said on condition of anonymity.