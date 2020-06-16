Indore: Groom fined Rs 2,100 for not wearing mask; 806 people fined for breaking COVID-19 guidelines

A bridegroom was slapped a fine of Rs 2,100 by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Monday as he along with 12 others was travelling in a vehicle without wearing masks which is mandatory in Indore, the worst-hit COVID-19 district in Madhya Pradesh.

“IMC officials were on a routine round to see if district administration’s guidelines for COVID-19 were being followed when they spotted a four-wheeler in which over a dozen people, along with bridegroom Dharemndra Nirale was travelling in,” IMC health officer Vivek Gangrade said.

He stated that while the administration has allowed 12 people to take part in a marriage function, in this case, all 12 were sitting inside a single vehicle, that too without wearing masks.

“We recovered Rs 2,100 as fine on the spot from the bridegroom," he said.

The fine comprised Rs 1,100 for not maintaining social distance and Rs 1,000 for not wearing masks, Gangrade said.

Apart from this, IMC slapped fine on 604 people for not wearing masks while outdoors and 180 people for not maintaining social distancing. Besides, 22 shops and institutes were fined for operating without permission.

Bhawarkuna-based Manu Gyaniji Ka Dhaba manager was slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 for operating without permission. Indian Coffee House, located at divisional commissioner's office premises, was fined Rs 1500 as his employees were found without masks and customers were not following social distancing norms.

D-Mart store located on Kandaiya Road was also fined as its employees and customers were not found violating social distancing norms. MPOnline kiosks run by Rajesh Choukse was also fined for violation of social distancing norms.

Fine was also recovered from some builders as labourers at their constructions sites were found without mask.