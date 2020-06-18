Indore: Monsoon in, but trough hits rain

Indore: While the Regional Meteorological Department has announced the inception of monsoon in Indore since June 15, citizens are still to get relief. However, weatherman had forecast heavy rains on Thursday, however, on the contrary, it was a grimy and humid day as usual.

The beginning date of monsoon as per Metmen, was two days behind the usual scheduled date, however till now a light shower flooding many streets was noticed on June 16.

“Monsoon has officially hit almost all parts of the state and the trough has been passing through Indore. City would witness rainfall soon,” met officials said adding “Conditions would remain humid for the next couple of days as moisture incursion will take place which create favorable conditions for rain.”

RAIN SCALE

*City has witnessed 100.1 mm rainfall so far in this season

*Thursday’s maximum temperature clocked 34.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees Celsius below normal

*Minimum temperature logged at 24.2 degrees Celsius, which was a normal count.