Honey Trap Case: Harbhajan Singh relieved from Indore Municipal Corporation, shifted to Rewa

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) superintendent engineer Harbhajan Singh, who was suspended - the second time - for his alleged involvement in the infamous honey trap and blackmailing case, was relieved as he was shifted to Rewa.

Accepting the recommendation by IMC administrator Pawan Kumar Sharma, Department of Urban Development on Thursday ordered Singh’s shifting to Rewa Municipal Corporation (RMC).

On Friday, IMC relieved him. Singh basically is employed with RMC and was on deputation at IMC. Now, he will be posted at RMC during his suspension period.