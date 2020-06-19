Honey Trap Case: Harbhajan Singh relieved from Indore Municipal Corporation, shifted to Rewa

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) superintendent engineer Harbhajan Singh, who was suspended - the second time - for his alleged involvement in the infamous honey trap and blackmailing case, was relieved as he was shifted to Rewa.
Accepting the recommendation by IMC administrator Pawan Kumar Sharma, Department of Urban Development on Thursday ordered Singh’s shifting to Rewa Municipal Corporation (RMC).
On Friday, IMC relieved him. Singh basically is employed with RMC and was on deputation at IMC. Now, he will be posted at RMC during his suspension period.
In September last year, Singh had filed a complaint with the police stating that some people were blackmailing him with obscene videos and demanding Rs 3 crore, following which the police arrested five women and their driver.
Through he blew off the lid from the racket, Singh was suspended on September 23 as his alleged involvement in the immoral act was prime facie a sign of moral degradation along with being indecent.
However, as charge-sheet could not be submitted in the court against him within the prescribed limit of 45 days, the High Court had on June 3 revoked his suspension.
Days after his suspension was revoked, IMC had again suspended Singh and ordered a departmental enquiry against him.
