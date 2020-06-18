Coronavirus in Bhopal: With 16 fresh cases, Mahamai Ka Bag emerges as new hotspot

BHOPAL: Fourteen members of two families were among 16 people tested positive for coronavirus from Mahamai Ka Bag lane 3 on Thursday. This comes a day after 12 positive cases were reported the same lane on Wednesday. With 28 cases in two days, Mahamai Ka Bag has emerged as new COVID-19 hotspot in the city.
SDM Rajesh Shukla said, “Lane no-3 of 80ft Road in Mahamai Ka Bag, has emerged as new hotspot. On Wednesday, 12 positive cases – of Jain family- had come from same lane. On Thursday, 10 more members of Jain family were diagnosed with the COVID-19. Four members of another family too have tested positive. We have deployed medical teams and police personnel to check public movement in the areas. Contact history is being traced out.
On the day, 58 people were found infected with the corona, taking the city tally to 2481. Five more came positive from Power Management Company, with this the total count here has gone to 12.
Two positive cases were reported from MANIT. Suspected corona patients from Jai Bhim Nagar were quarantined at the MANIT hostel and two of them have been tested positive. Besides, two more officials of Sale Tax office have contacted infection. On Wednesday, three officials of the department were tested positive.
One positive case was reported from Shahpura, Habibganj, Miroad each. Eight year old boy has been tested positive from Orchid Palace, Kolar. Shahjahanabad and Kotwali recorded two more positive while one case has been reported from Tilajamalpura.
ICU for Corona patient at JP hospital
JP Hospital civil surgeon Dr RK Tiwari said, “ ICU is being developed for COVID-19 patients in JP Hospital. Earlier, 5 beds were reserved for them but currently these beds are being used for corona suspects and on being tested positive for the infection, they are referred to dedicated COVID-19 hospital. With a full-fledged ICU, COVID-19 patients will be treated here only.”
