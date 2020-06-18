Coronavirus in Bhopal: With 16 fresh cases, Mahamai Ka Bag emerges as new hotspot

BHOPAL: Fourteen members of two families were among 16 people tested positive for coronavirus from Mahamai Ka Bag lane 3 on Thursday. This comes a day after 12 positive cases were reported the same lane on Wednesday. With 28 cases in two days, Mahamai Ka Bag has emerged as new COVID-19 hotspot in the city.

SDM Rajesh Shukla said, “Lane no-3 of 80ft Road in Mahamai Ka Bag, has emerged as new hotspot. On Wednesday, 12 positive cases – of Jain family- had come from same lane. On Thursday, 10 more members of Jain family were diagnosed with the COVID-19. Four members of another family too have tested positive. We have deployed medical teams and police personnel to check public movement in the areas. Contact history is being traced out.

On the day, 58 people were found infected with the corona, taking the city tally to 2481. Five more came positive from Power Management Company, with this the total count here has gone to 12.