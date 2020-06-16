Researchers claim first 'life-saving' dexamethasone coronavirus drug is here

There have been more that 8 million COVID-19 cases recorded across the world till date. While people continue to recover from the virus, with no 'cure' thus far, things remain uncertain. So far, over 437,400 people have passed away.

The situation however may change soon. Researchers in England say that a steroid called dexamethasone reduced deaths by up to one third in severely ill hospitalized patients. The drug was given either orally or through an IV and reduced deaths by 35% in patients who needed treatment with breathing machines, and by 20% in those only needing supplemental oxygen. It did not appear to help less ill patients.

The results were announced on Tuesday and researchers said they would publish them soon. The study is a large, strict test that randomly assigned 2,104 patients to get the drug and compared them with 4,321 patients getting only usual care.